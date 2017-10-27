Champions Town seek to bounce back

Longridge Town head to Haslingden St Marys on Saturday, looking to bounce back from their first loss of the West Lancashire League season.

The defending Premier Division champions were beaten 2-1 when they made the trip to Whitehaven on Saturday.

Town fell behind on 20 minutes when Kevin Holliday gave the home side a lead which they preserved until half-time.

They then doubled that advantage on the hour when Callum Henderson found the net and left Town facing an uphill task.

Their efforts gained a reward of sorts when Mitch Newsham halved the deficit with 15 minutes remaining.

However, his goal was too little too late and leaves Ashcroft’s players fifth in the table going into Saturday’s meeting with second-bottom Haslingden.

Despite going down to defeat in Cumbria, Town are aware that, with four games in hand on the leaders, Blackpool Wren Rovers, and with 11 points to make up, victories in those extra games would taken them to the top of the table.

This Saturday sees them face Haslingden for the second time this season after meeting them in their sixth game of the campaign during August.

That brought a 4-0 win for Town at the Mike Riding Ground after Ash Ball had given them the lead midway through the half.

Ashcroft then led by example, scoring goals either side of half-time before Ryan Charnley netted the fourth on 68 minutes.

Ashcroft’s players will be hoping to end the month with a victory, not least because it will be their last league game for a fortnight.

They have the weekend off on Saturday, November 4, on a day when 14 of the division’s 16 teams are in action; Town’s day off comes because Southport Hesketh are in Liverpool County Cup action.

They return on November 11 with a derby at Garstang before hosting Hesketh Bank on the 18th and travelling to Turton on the 25th.