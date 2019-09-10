Barnoldswick Town 3 Longridge Town 1: Three first-half goals leave Town with too much to do

Longridge Town lost their second league game of the season as they went down 3-1 at Barnoldswick Town on Saturday.

Three first-half goals did the damage as Lee Ashcroft’s players conceded all three in quickfire fashion.

The home side opened the scoring on 12 minutes when Ric Seear headed home from a free-kick.

Moments later and they doubled their advantage when Ethan Kershaw fired confidently beyond Town keeper Lee Dovey.

Two goals would not have been an insurmountable deficit to overcome at half-time but Town shot themselves in the foot when they went further behind.

Joe Noblett scored the home side’s third goal which left Ashcroft’s players staring down the barrel.

They were unable to overturn their deficit during the second half with only a 90th minute own goal to finally show for their troubles.

Defeat leaves Town fourth in the Hallmark Security League Premier Division table as they head into a free weekend.

They are back in action at Skelmersdale United on Saturday, September 21.