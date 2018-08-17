Bamber Bridge have a mental edge over this weekend’s opponents Grantham Town, says boss Neil Reynolds

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds believes his team may hold the pyschological edge over their opponents tomorrow.

Brig travel to Grantham Town on the opening day of the NPL Premier Division season for what looks like – on paper – a daunting trip.

Recently promoted via the play-offs from the NPL First Division North last term, Brig play their first game back at this level against a team which was just one win away from playing National League North football this season.

Grantham finished in fourth spot last campaign – just one point behind second-placed Ashton United, who then went on to beat them in the subsequent play-off final.

Reynolds reckons Grantham may still have a scar or two from that miss, while his own dressing room still boasts a feelgood factor from their own promotion party.

Brig can also draw on the memory of beating Grantham less then 18 months ago in the final of the League Cup.

“We know a bit about Grantham,” said Reynolds.

“They are a very good side and finished fourth last season; got to the play-off final. “So it’s going to be tough.

“But mentally we may have an edge. Over the last couple of seasons, they got to a cup finals and play-off final and lost them both.

“We got to a cup final and play-off final and won them both.

“We have had them watched in pre-season and we will be going to play our game – hopefully we will get the right result.”

Squad wise, Macauley Wilson is still suspended following a red card he received at the back end of last season. Regan Linney is a major doubt with a knee injury and Jamie Milligan is unavailable.