Avro 1 Longridge Town 2: Opening day win for Lee Ashcroft’s players

Longridge Town took three points from their opening game of the season as they won 2-1 at Avro.

Two second-half goals at the Vestacare Stadium secured victory for Town who broke their duck on artificial surfaces.

Town fell behind early in the second half to a powerful Michael Shenton header but goals from Paul Turner and debutant Sam Maddox secured victory.

It was an even first half between the newly-promoted sides with Lee Ashcroft’s men edging it on chances without troubling Jordan Latham in the Avro goal.

Delial Brewster came close to opening the scoring for the visitors as some nice footwork fashioned a chance but his effort flew past the post.

Moments before half-time, Brewster was again played through on goal but Latham was quickly off his line to keep the game goalless at half-time.

Whatever was said in the home dressing room at half-time worked wonders as Avro were quickly out of the blocks in the second half.

Substitute Duncan Knott was played through, one-on-one, but shot wide before seeing a deflected effort lead to a corner from which Avro took a 48th minute lead.

The initial corner was overhit but the cross back in found Shenton, whose bullet header gave Dovey no chance.

Turner had other ideas, however, as a perfect pass over the top left him one-on-one with Latham and he slotted home seven minutes later.

Although Town were back on top, a rare Avro chance saw them hit the bar from close range.

Brewster was replaced by Maddox just past the hour with the substitute netting a minute into his debut, tapping home.

Town were pushed back late on with the hosts piling on the pressure, but after four added minutes, they claimed the three points.