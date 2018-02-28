Ashcroft’s high praise for Longridge Town players

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft was pleased with his players’ performance when they saw off Whitehaven at the weekend.

Town were 3-1 winners at the Mike Riding Ground with Alex Murphy, Joe Melling and Keiran Walmsley on target.

Despite the difficult conditions last Saturday, Town turned on the style with Murphy and Danny Wilkinson earning their manager’s praise.

Ashcroft said: “I thought the midfield lads in particular were excellent today.

“How Danny Wilkinson can glide over a surface like that I’ll never know.

“The three lads in the middle were outstanding and Murph (Murphy) had another good game wide left.

“It was good to have Conor (Linighan) back and we’ve still got Ash Ball to come in after his suspension ends.

“If we can get a run of games in and a bit of momentum going then hopefully we can push on towards the top three.”

Town’s next scheduled game is this Wednesday, weather permitting, with Thornton Cleveleys the visitors with kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm.