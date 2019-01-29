AFC Blackpool 1 Longridge Town 1: League leaders settle for a point

Longridge Town and AFC Blackpool shared the spoils for the second time this season with a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

On a very wet day, it was the home side who had the game’s first chance as Ryan White found Ben Duffield, whose low shot was turned away by Town keeper Lee Dovey.

Dovey was again called into action moments later when Duffield got sight of goal but the keeper was off his line quickly and the ball sent over the bar as a result.

Duffield then had another opportunity to break the deadlock but could only head wide from Conah Bishop’s cross.

Bishop showed him how it should be done when he opened the scoring midway through the half.

Tom Preston sent over a cross and Bishop met the ball to slot it past Dovey and put the home side a goal ahead.

Town then got back into the game and their efforts were rewarded with an equaliser just past the half-hour.

Fine work from Tom Ince and Jay Hart ended with Richie Allen bringing the league leaders on level terms.

Town sought a second goal before the break with only a belated offside flag thwarting Hart as he advanced on goal.

At the other end, Jamie Milligan curled a free-kick wide before Dovey ensured the scores remained level at the break with a fine save to thwart Bishop.

The second half opened with Longridge going close to taking the lead.

A fine run from Hart saw him find Paul Turner, whose shot went narrowly wide of the home goal.

Thirteen minutes into the half and Town were given the numerical advantage when AFC Blackpool were reduced to 10 men.

Having already been cautioned, Fran Donaghy collected a second booking for a strong challenge to give Longridge the initiative.

However, it was the home side who almost took the lead only to be denied by an offside flag.

That was also the case at the other end after Ince had struck the bar from 20 yards and the rebound put into the net but honours ended even despite both teams having enough chances to win.