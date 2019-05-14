Batters lay the foundation for Longridge CC’s win against Barrow

Longridge CC’s first XI earned a second straight Northern League victory in seeing off Barrow by 130 runs at Newsham.

Nick Wilkinson’s players batted first and saw their innings inspired by Dan Wilkinson.

He struck 11 boundaries and two sixes in a knock of 90 with James Whitehead adding 28 for good measure.

Debutant Dineth Thimodya led the Barrow attack with figures of 4-31 but their batters were skittled by the Longridge attack.

Their run chase ended with them all out for 89 with Ian Simpson claiming 4-23 and Jon Millward 3-31.

The seconds were eight-wicket winners when they came up against Fulwood and Broughton.

Neil Holden’s 4-43 helped to restrict Fulwood and Broughton to 148-8, a score which Longridge overhauled with eight wickets in hand.

Kyle Helm finished 52 not out while Holden followed up his bowling efforts with an unbeaten 62.

The thirds enjoyed an emphatic 10-wicket victory in their game against Wrea Green.

Nitin Limbani took 4-19 as Wrea Green were all out for 85 before Michael Wood hit 66 not out in taking Longridge to 89-0.

However, the fourths went down by 89 runs when they came up against Grimsargh.

Having bowled out their opponents for 154, Reece Rhodes taking 6-39, Longridge were all out for 65 in reply.

Jack Rhodes made 24 not out for Longridge but Saeed Bajibhai (4-12) and Prince Davis (3-4) caused havoc with the ball.

Longridge’s fifths won by four wickets in a low-scoring game against Bretherton.

Alec Hough took 5-32 and Oliver Hobro 4-18 as Bretherton were all out for 78 before Longridge stuttered to victory in reaching 79-6, Imran Hussain top-scoring with 33.

Longridge’s firsts then made it two wins from as many weekend games with victory against Furness in their ECB National Club Championship meeting.

Luke Platt’s 80 helped Longridge to 171 all out when they batted first at Furness Park.

In reply, Millward took figures of 5-46 in helping to dismiss the home side for 122.

The seconds lost by one wicket against Great Eccleston in their Loxham Cup meeting.

Limbani’s 49 not out helped Longridge to 175-8 before Great Eccleston made 179-9 despite Jake Durnell taking 4-12.