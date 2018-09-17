"With Great PowerPoint Comes Great Responsibility Point": Comedian Dave Gorman to play Preston Guild Hall

Are you a comedy fan?

A short trip down the M55 should satisfy your demands for laughter.

Preston Guild Hall isn’t short of comedy nights in the next few weeks.

PowerPoint-based comedian Dave Gorman will be appearing at the Guild Hall (October 18-19) with his snazzily-titled show With Great PowerPoint Comes Great Responsibility Point, as well as the Americana-inspired sardonics of Rich Hall’s Hoedown (October 10).

Then comes a ‘laugh-a-minute extravaganza’ from the Made In Chelsea boys Jamie Laing and Francis Boulle in Private Parts Live (October 26), and a whole range of up-and-coming comedians in the monthly Comedy At The Guild shows, where you can see fantastic comedy without the price tag of the professionals.

Go to www.prestonguildhall.co.uk for tickets

