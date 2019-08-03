UPDATED: Warning extended as more thunderstorms set to hit Lancashire this weekend

Another yellow weather warning has been issued for Lancashire as thunderstorms are set to make a return.

Scattered heavy showers are set to fall in parts of the county on Sunday (August 4) afternoon.

READ MORE: These are your ACTUAL chances of being struck by lightening during a storm

A Met Office yellow warning for the whole county is in place from noon on Sunday (August 4) and has now been extended until midnight as the "torrential" downpours look set to last longer than first thought.

While the storms will be "scattered", there is a chance of flooding in the worst hit areas, as experts say 30-50mm of rain could fall in the space of two hours.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop during the afternoon and evening.

"Whilst many areas will miss the worst of these storms, torrential downpours are likely in some places.

"In a few places thunderstorms may also be accompanied by frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds."

Where flooding occurs it could develop quickly, the Met Office siad. Disruption to transport is also possible.