Weather experts at the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning of high winds for Lancashire and the North West tomorrow (Tuesday, December 10, 2019).

The warning which is in place from 5am until 5pm covers Lancashire, as well as Blackburn with Darwen, Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Halton, Merseyside and Warrington.

Met Office issues yellow weather warning - predicting 60-70 mph winds across Lancashire

Gust of 60-70mph are expected along coastal areas and higher ground.

Residents are being warned to expect travel disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport, along with the possibility of power cuts across the region.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Very strong south to southwesterly winds are expected to develop across parts of Wales, England and Scotland during Tuesday.

"Winds will strengthen through the morning with gusts of 50-60 mph likely inland, and 60-70 mph around some coasts and over higher ground.

"The strongest winds will probably occur ahead of an intense band of rain that is expected to move quickly eastwards during the day, winds easing once this clears."

This is what to expect:

• Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

• Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer, made worse by spray and surface water

• Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

• Some short term loss of power and other services is possible