Lancashire braced for winds of up to 80mph as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for whole of UK

The Met Office has issued a two-day weather warning for the whole of the UK, adding "very strong winds may bring disruption" this weekend.

The yellow weather warning for wind comes into force from 6pm on Saturday (February 8) and will end at midnight on Sunday (February 9).

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Very strong winds are likely across much of the UK later Saturday and through Sunday.

"Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely across many inland areas, with gusts 70, possibly 80 mph around some exposed coasts and hills, especially in the north and west.

"Heavy rain will be an additional hazard, especially over western hills.

Lancashire could face winds of up to 80mph this weekend. (Credit: Met Office)

"Winds of this strength across a wide area have the potential to produce disruption to transport, along with some coastal impacts, especially in the west."

Delays to road, rail, air and ferry are expected, and coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and large waves.

What to expect

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for the whole of the UK. (Credit: Met Office)

- Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs