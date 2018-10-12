Wayne Dilks' tribute to George Michael at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall

You’ve gotta have Faith that this George Michael tribute star is as good as the late soul singer.

Faith - The George Michael Legacy returns to the coast next month, playing Fleetwood’s Marine Hall on Saturday, November 3.

Wayne Dilks appeared as George Michael in the 2002 series of Stars In Their Eyes, and was invited to join the show’s live tour two years later.

Now he’s on the road with his own eight-piece band, celebrating the late pop legend’s 35-year career in the Faith: The George Michael Legacy show.

During the touring show, Wayne recreates some of Michael’s biggest hits live on stage such as Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, I’m Your Man, Faith, Father Figure, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me and many more in a musical journey of 35 years of hit records.

“To produce a show that pays tribute to such a true musical legend and possibly the finest solo star Britain has ever produced takes huge dedication and commitment,” Wayne said.

Tickets are available from www.marinehall.co.uk.