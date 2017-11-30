Warning to dog owners over Alabama Rot disease after dog dies

Leading vets are advising dog owners to know the signs of Alabama rot disease after a new case was confirmed in Warwickshire this week.

Alabama rot, also known as CRGV (Cutaneous and Renal Glomerular Vasculopathy), is a potentially fatal disease which causes tiny blood clots to form in blood vessels of the skin and kidneys. This can result in kidney failure.

Although it remains a rare disease, with less than 100 cases reported since April 2017, a new confirmed case in the Rugby/Dunchurch area, has seen vets advise dog owners to know the symptoms of the disease.

Although vets are unsure how to prevent Alabama rot PDSA Vet Nurse, Katy Orton, said washing a dog after a wet or muddy walk could help prevent the disease.

Orton said: “Despite extensive research in this area, vets are still not sure what causes the disease and how to prevent it.

“With cases being reported throughout the UK, owners are understandably concerned. Washing your dog after every wet or muddy walk may be of benefit but this has yet to be proven as an effective method of prevention.”

Orton added: “The important thing for owners to do is check their dogs after every walk for any unexplained redness or sores on the skin, particularly on their paws, legs, face, mouth or tongue. In many cases, the cause of these sores will not be Alabama Rot, but it’s important for a vet to examine your dog and rule it out before it potentially develops into kidney failure.”

The PDSA says signs of kidney failure includes lethargy, vomiting and loss of appetite. Any dog with such symptoms such be taken to a vet immediately.

She added: “Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists and the Animal Health Trust are working together to research ‘Alabama rot’ and we hope in the future we will have a better understanding of this devastating disease.

Additional reporting by Alex Green, a version of this article originally appeared in the Rugby Advertiser