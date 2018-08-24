Vintage Osmonds’ duo head back to Viva Blackpool for nostalgic night

A new show has been announced for the ever-popular Osmond brothers to come back to Blackpool with their Vintage tour.

Merrill and Jay Osmond played Viva Blackpool last month, and are already heading back with a new date announced for Friday, November 16.

A spokesman said: “The Osmonds have a hugely successful career, having sold over 100 million albums worldwide and have 59 gold and platinum records to their credit. Merrill and Jay have just released their new CD, Vintage and their show now includes all their hits including One Bad Apple, Crazy Horses, Down By The Lazy River and Love Me For A Reason’ plus many more.

Merrill and Jay are two of the original Osmonds and are now entering their sixth decade performing and the best is yet to come.”

World-wide music icons, The Osmonds - originally featuring Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay - recorded their first record album in 1963 titled Songs We Sang On The Andy Williams Show.

On sale now, tickets cost £28.50.