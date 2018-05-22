Urban arts group puts twist on Oliver tale

Street dancers are reviewing the situation with a fresh take of a theatre favourite.

Arti - Dodger’s Twist - a new take on the story of Oliver Twist - is the latest production from Blackpool’s urban arts academy Skool Of Street, which brings its North West tour to a close at home on the Fylde.

Skool of Street Dance Company Arti - Dodgers Twist

After performances in Manchester and Liverpool, it is the turn of the Lowther Pavilion in Lytham tomorrow then the Grand Theatre on Sunday.

The production is a “fusion of spoken word, physical theatre and dance”, where the villainous CC and The Catz crew rule the underworld and master Fazin educates his Protojayz in street hustle.

Young boy Arti has become twisted in their world of chaos under the influence of two adults each wanting to win his loyalty.

Artistic director Aishley Docherty said: “The youngsters who perform as part of the main cast are incredibly committed.

Skool of Street Dance Company Arti - Dodgers Twist

“They have been involved in many of the processes including learning about staging productions, directing and marketing.

“It is amazing to see the growth in their understanding of theatrical performance.”

Skool of Street have been visiting local schools, bringing pupils into the production as part of the cast.

“We hope to reach a lot of people with this piece, and to adapt some common misconceptions still associated with hip hop culture,” Aishley said. “Many people interpret ‘hip hop’ as gangster rap. Hip hop culture dates back to the late 70s, its origins lie in the unity of the people who embrace the art forms.

“Rap and spoken word are incredible story-telling tools, but they don’t always have to be delivered fast paced over a beat.”

Visit www.skoolofstreet.com for tickets.