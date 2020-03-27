Two coronavirus deaths confirmed at Royal Lancaster Infirmary - health trust statement

A 90-year-old man and 89-year-old woman with underlying health conditions have passed away.

Aaron Cummins, Chief Executive for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust said: "We can confirm that, sadly, a further seven patients have died who tested positive for COVID-19 whilst being treated at our hospitals.

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary

“They were men aged 94, 84 and 56 who died at Furness General Hospital (FGH), women aged 82 and 58 who died at FGH, a man aged 90 who died at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary (RLI) and a woman aged 89 who died at the RLI.

"All had underlying health conditions and died in the past few days.

"Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones, and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."