Treemendous effort for Longridge parish Christmas tree fair

Longridge parish celebrated another sweet success for the annual Christmas Tree Fair.

This year’s event, which raised a staggering £4,255, saw more than 1,000 visitors through the doors of St Paul’s Church.

Vicar Rev Mike Barton announces the fundraising total at the festival

As well as 40 plus decorated trees lighting up the aisles, crafty members of the church parish had also created a candy cane walkway on entrance to the popular festive event.

Father Christmas and his helpers, adorned in Christmas jumpers, also made a visit to greet local youngsters.

A spokesperson said: “It was a lovely day, with queues of people coming to church throughout the day.

“The junior church choir opened the event and there was lots of lovely food, turkey barms and mulled wine.

Junior church choir at St Paul's church, Longridge

“We raised a fantastic amount.”

Vicar the Rev Mike Barton thanked all for their great support and the organisers for non-stop hard work filling St Paul’s with brimming stalls, the cafe with festive food and the sparkling trees.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to the St Paul’s roof repair fund.

The church will begin their Advent services from this weekend with an Advent Quiet Day today (December 2) from 10am – 4pm at St Lawrence Church.

Christmas Tree Festival at St Paul's Church, Longridge

The Advent carol service follows tomorrow, Sunday December 3 at 6.30 pm at St Lawrence Church.

www.longridge-anglican.org.uk