Six months of overnight M6 motorway closures and 50mph speed limits planned between Preston and Wigan

Six months of overnight motorway closures loom across 17 miles of carriageway in Lancashire.

Highways England are set to carry out resurfacing work on the M6 from junction 24 for Ashton-in-Makerfield to junction 29 for Bamber Bridge.

Motorway stock image

It also means that a 50mph speed restriction will be enforced on both the northbound and southbound carriages between the two junctions, spanning around 17 miles.

As part of the work, a traffic order has been put in place from Wednesday, May 1 to Saturday, November 30, with work happening between 9pm and 5am.

There will also be a number of slip road closures between the two junctions from 8pm to 5am - extended to 7am on weekends.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: “We will be carrying out resurfacing and other maintenance work overnight on short stretches of the M6 between St Helens and Blackburn later this year.

"The motorway will remain fully open with no impact on drivers during the day, and at least one lane will remain open in each direction during the night.

"We will need to introduce a temporary 50mph speed limit and some slip road closures overnight for the safety of drivers and road workers so would advise people travelling at night to allow extra time for their journeys.

"When the scheme is complete, drivers will benefit from smoother and more reliable journeys.”

And while the order comes into force on April 30, it has a maximum duration of 18 months if work needs additional time to be completed.