REMEMBRANCE DAY 2018: Road closures throughout Lancashire including Preston, Chorley, Lancaster, Clitheroe, and Longridge

Remembrance parades around Lancashire
Cities and towns around Lancashire are gearing up to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War with a number of parades and ceremonies planned for Armistice Day.

Here is a guide to official road closures on Sunday, November 11:

Preston

Birley Street, Earl Street, Fishergate, Church Street, Cheapside, Garstang Road, Jacson Street, Lancaster Road, Market Street, Woodplumpton Road

Chorley

Adlington - Granville Street, Highfield Road, Mayfield Avenue, Railway Road

Bretherton - Back Lane, Carr House Lane, Pompian Brow, South Road, Back Lane

Chorley Town Centre - Pall Mall,

Coppull - Darlington Street, Hewlett Street, Park Road, Spendmore Lane, Springfield Road

Croston - Caste Walks, Grape Lane, Highfield Road, Out Lane, Town Road

Eccleston - Doctors Lane, The Green, Towngate

Hoghton - Hoghton Lane

Mawdesley - Gorsey Lane, Hall Lane, High Street, New Street, Smithy Lane

Whittle-le-Woods - Cow Well Lane, Factory Lane, Preston Road

Wyre

Thornton-Cleveleys - Fleetwood Road North, Fleetwood Road South, Victoria Road East

Fleetwood - Lord Street, North Albert Street, Warrenhurst Road

Lancaster

Market Street

Ribble Valley

Clitheroe - Back Castle Gate, Castle Street, Church Street, King Lane, Lowergate, Market Place, Parson Lane, Wellgate

Longridge - Barclay Road, Berry Lane, Church Street, Derby Road

Rossendale

Rawtenstall - Bacup Road

West Lancashire

Appley Bridge - Appley Lane North

Burscough - Liverpool Road North

Ormskirk - Aughton Street, Church Street, Park Avenue, Park Road, Prescot Road

Rufford - Diamond Jubilee Road, Holmeswood Road, Liverpool Road, Thornton Close

Lathom - Hall Lane

Skelmersdale - Liverpool Road, Ormskirk Road, Railway Road, Sandy Lane

Halsall - Halsall Road