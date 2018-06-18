New instant roadside breathalysers will not give drink-drivers time to sober up

Moves to introduce new roadside breathalysers that will allow police to gather on-the-spot proof of drink-driving have been welcomed in Lancashire.

Mobile evidential breath tests will allow police to gather early evidence of drink driving, by taking a breath sample from suspect drivers at the roadside.

The new breathalysers will give police and instant reading

The instant test means they will not need to be taken back to a police station as is currently the case. It will mean those marginally over the drink drive limit will not have extra time to ‘sober up’ and stand a chance of passing a later test at the station.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Drinking when driving is unacceptable and our efforts to catch those responsible will continue.

“Catching drink drivers is a priority for police in Lancashire and we will continue to crack down on drink driving to help make our roads safer.”

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “ I welcome the roll-out of this technology which I hope will serve as a deterrent to those who ignore the law and put other people in real danger.

“That said, the police need the resources to be able to conduct roadside tests or else the technology is defunct.”

Wyre MP Ben Wallace said: “ Too many young Lancashire lives are lost through road deaths. These new measures will send a strong message to those risking drink driving that they will get caught.”

The government is committing £350,000 for a competition which will see companies bring the new mobile breathalyser to market.

It is expected police forces throughout the UK will be able to use the device by summer 2020.

The latest figures show that fewer people died on British roads in 2015 as a result of drink driving than in any year since records began.In 2016, more than 460,000 people undertook breath tests with almost 59,000 positives or refusals.