Man injured as three vehicle smash closes m-way near Preston

A man needed treatment after a three vehicle smash which closed the M6 near Preston.

The casualty was not thought to be seriously hurt, but was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital for a check-up on a possible neck injury.

The collision happened near to junction 31 and the Highways Agency made the decision to shut the carriageway for a short time while clear-up work was complete.

Three fire engines attended the crash, but crews were only required to make the scene safe.

A brigade spokesman said: “We don’t think there were any serious injuries, although one male was taken to hospital for a check-up.”