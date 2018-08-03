Demolition work starts on Dinckley Bridge after it was badly damaged by Storm Desmond

Work has begun on tearing down the storm-damaged Dinckley Bridge.

The pedestrian bridge was badly damaged during Storm Desmond in 2015 and has been impassable ever since.

Demolition work has started on Dinckley Bridge

PROJECT UPDATE: Dinckley Bridge repairs

Now work has started on tearing down the old one and building a new one in its place.

Last week contractors began by creating a vehicle route to the bridge, which spans the River Ribble near Hurst Green.

The old bridge was dismantled by specialist contractors who set up scaffolding around the piers and used ropes to access the deck and cut it into sections for easier removal. The piers in the river have been left in place as they will be raised by 1.5m and used to support the new bridge.

Work is also taking place this week to relocate a tree near the bridge which was planted in 2014 as a memorial marking 100 years since the start of the First World War. It had to be moved to allow access for the crane which will be used to lift in the new bridge. It is due to open in January 2017.

Demolition work has started on Dinckley Bridge

Lancashire County Council has worked closely with Dinckley Parish Council to arrange for it to be moved and agree a new location nearby.