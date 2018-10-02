Car passenger seriously injured in road camera collision

A passenger from Preston was seriously injured when the car he was travelling in collided with a fixed speed camera last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses into the incident on Longridge Road at Grimsargh.

Lancashire Police said a Peugeot 207 travelling on Longridge Road left the carriageway and collided with the camera shortly after 11pm.

The front seat passenger, a 32 year old man from Preston, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital.

His condition is not thought to be life threatening.

The driver, also a 32-year-old man, also from Preston, made off from the vehicle and was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

He remains in custody.

Sgt Oliver Jones, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision left a man with serious injuries and I would appeal for anyone with information to contact us.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting log number 1569 of October 1st.