Vehicle ends up on roof after car crash on Horns Lane in Longridge

Horns Lane in Longridge has been closed after a road traffic collision left one car on its roof.



Police and ambulance crews rushed to a road traffic collision on Horns Lane in Goosnargh.

(Credit: Google)

The incident, which involved two vehicles, occurred at around 11.36am today (March 13).

The road was blocked as a result of the collision after a car ended up on its roof.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at shortly after 11:40am to the report of a collision on Horns Lane in Goosnargh.

"Two cars were involved, with one ending up on its roof which has blocked the road. "

(Credit: AA)

A road closure has been put in place at the Inglewhite Road junction with Ashley Lane while the vehicle is removed, according to police.

The injuries sustained in the crash are thought to be minor.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance service said: "We were called at 11.36am to a road traffic collision on Inglewhite Road.

"We sent one ambulance to the scene but we cleared the incident without needing to take anyone to hospital."