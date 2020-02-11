Speed limit for Preston 'rat run' country lane

Speeding drivers will soon face road humps and a 20mph limit to slow them down on a rural “rat run.”



Highways chiefs at County Hall have agreed to spend £100,000 on traffic calming measures to reduce danger on Hoyles Lane in Cottam, Preston.

Hoyles Lane will soon be getting traffic calming measures.

The new restrictions will be installed along the full length of Hoyles Lane from Sidgreaves Lane to Tabley Lane, as well as a short section of Sandy Lane close to the Cottam Nursery School.

LCC says the work is essential because drivers have been using Hoyles Lane as a through route to avoid similar traffic calming measures on nearby Cottam Way.

“The road humps and speed limit reduction will improve safety and reduce the attractiveness of Hoyles Lane as a through-route,” said Coun Keith Iddon, the county’s cabinet member for highways and transport.

“Traffic calming measures on Cottam Way have encouraged some drivers to instead use Hoyles Lane as a through-route, but this will reduce the attraction of doing this.”

A short stretch of Sandy Lane, outside the nursery school, will also get restrictions.

The work is expected to start within the next few weeks and should be completed by Jun e. In all 19 pairs of road humps will be put in place at intervals along the road.

The estimated £100,000 cost will be paid for by a contribution from developers building hundreds of new homes in the Cottam area.

Former city councillor Christine Abram, who lives in the area, said: “The parish council has decided to support the restrictions. But as an individual I’m not too sure. Impatient drivers on Cottam Way weave in and out of the speed humps.

"Some pomp at you if you keep to 20mph. Hoyles Lane is a narrower road and I worry some motorists might get even more impatient.

“Let’s wait and see. But will 20mph be enforced?”