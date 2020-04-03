Only essential passengers will be allowed on some Lancashire trains

Train operator Northern has announced it is to reduce Sunday services on the region’s railways and only allow passengers on board for essential travel.

The firm made the announcement in response to the coronavirus pandemic and said those trains still running will be intended to help key workers get where they need to be at the weekend.

Only essential journeys should be made and anyone travelling for any other reason may be challenged by colleagues from British Transport Police.

Where trains are not running, Northern is still working to provide rail replacement coaches, but this may not be possible on all routes.

Details of the routes that will have rail services are below and anyone planning to travel should check National Rail Enquiries for timings.

Lines with a rail service on Sunday, April 5 will be:

Barrow – Manchester Airport: two hourly service

Windermere – Manchester Airport: two hourly service

Carlisle – Workington: two hourly service

Barrow – Whitehaven: two hourly service

Blackpool – Manchester Airport: hourly service

Liverpool Lime Street – Manchester Oxford Road (via Warrington Central): hourly service (fast services suspended)

Blackpool South – Colne: two hourly service

Liverpool Lime Street – Wilmslow (via Newton-le-Willows and Manchester Airport): hourly service terminating at Manchester Airport

Wigan – Stalybridge (via Bolton): two hourly service

Southport – Blackburn (via Atherton and Todmorden) – this service is split: hourly Southport Southport – Manchester Victoria service and two hourly Manchester Victoria – Blackburn (via Todmorden)

Stoke – Manchester Piccadilly: six services in each direction

Clitheroe – Manchester Victoria via Bolton: hourly service

Manchester Victoria - Leeds (via Bradford Interchange): hourly service

Manchester Piccadilly - Chester (via Altrincham): two hourly service

Manchester Piccadilly – Buxton: two hourly service

Manchester Piccadilly - Sheffield (via New Mills): two hourly service

Manchester Piccadilly – Hadfield: hourly service

Manchester Piccadilly – Crewe (via Stockport): two hourly service

Liverpool Lime Street – Blackpool: hourly service between Liverpool Lime Street – Wigan

Preston – Leeds: two hourly service

Lancaster – Morecambe: two hourly rail replacement service

Leeds – Huddersfield (via Bradford): two hourly service

Leeds – Selby: two hourly service (TPE services to/from Hull also call additionally at South Milford)

Leeds – York (via Garforth): two hourly service

Leeds – York (via Harrogate): hourly service

Leeds – Preston: two hourly service

Leeds – Manchester Victoria: hourly service via Bradford Interchange – Leeds – Huddersfield services also serve stations between Leeds and Halifax.

Leeds – Knottingley (via Castleford and Wakefield): Two hourly service

Leeds – Doncaster: two hourly service

Leeds/Bradford – Ilkley: two hourly service.

Leeds – Bradford Forster Square: two hourly service

Leeds – Carlisle: four services in each direction

Leeds – Sheffield (via Moorthorpe): two hourly service.

Leeds – Sheffield (via Barnsley): two hourly service

Huddersfield – Sheffield (via Penistone): two hourly service.

York – Hull: five services in either direction

Hull – Scarborough: two hourly service.

Hull – Sheffield: two hourly service.

Doncaster – Sheffield (via Rotherham): two hourly service.

Sheffield – Lincoln: three hourly service

Bishop Auckland – Darlington/Saltburn: services at least every two hours

Middlesbrough – Saltburn: services at least every two hours.

Middlesbrough – Nunthorpe: six services in each direction

Darlington – Whitby: morning and evening service in each direction

Newcastle – Middlesbrough/Nunthorpe: two hourly service (not all call at Nunthorpe)

Carlisle – Newcastle: two hourly service