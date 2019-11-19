Mum and son, 11, urge hit and run driver to hand himself in to police after Longridge crash

A mum who was trapped with her 11-year-old son in their mangled car after a hit-and-run has appealed for help to identify the callous driver who fled the scene.



Sue Williams was driving her boy Josh to their local leisure centre in Longridge when her Vauxhall Corsa was "T-boned" by a vehicle on the Stonebridge Roundabout.

A woman and her 11-year-old son had to be released from their mangled Vauxhall Corsa by firefighters after a hit and run collision at Stonebridge roundabout in Longridge on Friday, November 15 at around 6.50pm. Pic: Google Maps

Firefighters had to release the injured pair and they were both taken to hospital by ambulance.

Now, as police scour CCTV footage from the scene on Friday evening, Sue has urged witnesses - and even the driver himself - to come forward.

"The man just drove off," said Sue, who lives in Longridge and works as a teaching assistant.

"But there's a chance, according to witnesses, that he returned to check we were alright and then drove off again.

"It was horrendous - especially as there was an 11-year-old child involved."

The collision happened at around 6.50pm on Friday (November 15).

As Sue was on the roundabout, she said a car - possibly a dark 4X4 - drove straight out of Kestor Lane and into the side of her vehicle.

"We had got three-quarters of the way across the roundabout when this car just flew down Kestor Lane, didn't stop and T-boned us," explained Sue.

"Then it quickly drove away.

"I thought it was a four-by-four, but I can't be sure. It was certainly dark coloured and a witness managed to get part of its number. It started P?19.

"Some of the people around our car thought he came back, briefly.

"I remember a guy coming up to my window and saying: 'How are you? Is everything OK?'

"Then he disappeared again and witnesses said that was him."

Fire crews released Sue and Josh from the car. At one point they considered cutting the roof off, but firefighters managed to get both casualties out.

"They thought Josh had a broken arm and a knee injury," said Sue.

"With me they were going to cut the roof off because I was getting a tingling sensation down my left side.

"In the end I just had soft tissue injuries and concussion. Everything in my body just hurts.

"Fortunately Josh just has swelling and bruising, nothing was broken. But he's been traumatised, especially at the thought that someone could do this and then just drive off.

"If there is anyone out there who saw what happened, or knows who it was, then please contact the police and tell them what you know.

"As for the driver himself, I'd urge him to examine his conscience and come forward."

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called around 6.55pm on Friday (November 15) to reports of a collision in Preston Road, Longridge.

"A Vauxhall Corsa had been involved in a collision with a car, with the driver reported to have made off in the vehicle.

"The driver of the Corsa, a woman, suffered minor back injuries, with a passenger in the car, an 11-year-old boy, suffering a suspected broken arm.

"Both were taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1312 of November 15.