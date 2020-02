A busy bus route in Preston is to be shut to traffic for several hours next week to allow workmen to patch up the surface.

Plungington Road, between Blackpool Road and Aqueduct Street, will be closed in both directions on Monday as Lancashire County Council highways staff carry out surface dressing patching.

The work will take place between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm.

Diversions are expected to be put in place using Brook Street.