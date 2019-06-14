Broughton to get restricted parking zone

New parking bays will be created near Broughton Crossroads as part of ongoing improvement works in the village.

Parking bays and a restricted parking area will be created on the south side of the crossroads.

Vehicles will be limited to parking for one hour, with no return within two hours, from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 6pm,

County Coun Keith Iddon, Cabinet member for highways and transport, explained: “We’re adding parking bays and creating a restricted parking area. It would have been a shame to add double yellow lines, when we can use another more suitable option that will help how the road looks following our work.

“The new bays will help people who are visiting homes and businesses on the south side of the crossroads, as part of our ongoing improvement work.”

The Restricted Parking Zone allows for waiting restrictions to be indicated solely by traffic signs, without the need for double yellow lines to be marked on the road.

This improvement work is part of the planning permission for James Towers Way which opened in October 2017.