Tiddler and other Terrific Tales at Lowther Pavilion

Get your toddlers along to the Lowther for an enchanting adaptation of stories by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler - the author and illustrator any child must love, thanks to tales such as The Gruffalo and Stick Man.

Tiddler and other Terrific Tales will take young audiences under the sea, out on the farm and into the jungle, with a mix of live music, puppetry and colourful characters.

Prepare to go under the sea, out on the farm and into the jungle, as four terrific tales are bought to life on stage with live music, puppetry and a whole host of colourful characters from the best-loved titles: Tiddler, Monkey Puzzle, The Smartest Giant in Town and A Squash and a Squeeze. Funky moves, toe tapping tunes and giggles are sure to come.

Tiddler and other terrific tales

Lowther Pavilion, Lytham

Wednesday, 1.30 & 4pm