This is when the sun is set to make a return to Lancashire

The warm and sunny weather of the past few weeks was recently interrupted by heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms, but will the sun be making a reappearance anytime soon?

Although the sun is set to make a reappearance in various parts of Lancashire this week, it will unfortunately be in short sunny spells and combined with periods of cloud and rain.

According to the Met Office tomorrow (August 15) in Lancashire will be a cloudy day with rain which will be heavy at times, slowly moving southeastwards affecting all parts.

It will also become quite windy during the afternoon with a maximum temperature of 24 C.

However, the sun will make an appearance in various parts of the region on Thursday (August 16), with some sunny spells combined with showers.

The sun is then set to mostly disappear again from Friday onwards, as it is set to become windy and cloudier on Friday with some rain.

Saturday will be largely cloudy with a chance of some patchy rain.

Preston will see sunny spells tomorrow afternoon, but these will be combined with rainy showers. Friday (August 17) will then be a much brighter day with sunny spells throughout the afternoon and very little rain.

Blackpool will also see sunny spells tomorrow afternoon, but again these will be combined with rainy showers. Thursday will be brighter in Blackpool with sunny spells during the afternoon.

Burnley will see sunny spells tomorrow evening, alongside rain, whereas Thursday will be much brighter with rain only forecast to occur early morning.

According to the Met Office, the long-term forecast for the UK will then see the weather slowly, but gradually improve from the end of August, with brighter, drier and warmer weather.

High pressure is set to dominate towards the end of this month, with southern areas perhaps seeing the driest and brightest weather.

However, further outbreaks of rain and strong winds may move across the north, and perhaps sink southeastwards at times.

Into September, the UK is set to see some longer dry and settled spells at times, these perhaps becoming more dominant in the north and northwest.

Temperatures are likely to be generally warmer than average, but further into September there will an increasing chance of some chillier nights.