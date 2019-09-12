This is how Lancashire looked in 1996

Youngsters at a Lancashire primary school can count on their parents helping them with their homework. The mums and dads were invited back to Coupe Green County Primary School at Hoghton, near Preston, to test their maths skills and brush up on the subject. Mum Michelle Fray is pictured with son Kevin
More than 20 youngsters at Coppull CE Primary cycled their way to success and now have a certificate to prove it. Pictured above Clare Farrer, district road safety officer, presents the cycle proficiency certificates to Kelly Cheetham and Karl Edgar and the other cyclists
Scores of art lovers flocked to St Agnes Church in Eccleston to enjoy an exhibition by the area's painters and sketchers. Pictured are Eccleston Artists treasurer Jean Proctor (left) and chairman Edna Carter (centre) with member Judith Herring, who won first prize for her selection of paintings in the annual Autumn exhibition
Formula 1 are on the fast track to success - for how many other bands can boast not one, not two, but three singles due out in the next few months - and on three different labels! The Preston-based group feature sisters Emma and Kerrie Davies and their blokes, Dave Chambers (ex-Cornershop) and Dave Hughes. Friend Lee Nicholson was tricked into being their vocalist