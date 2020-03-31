This is how Lancashire looked in 1994

A wealth of colourful hats went on show in an Easter bonnet contest in Preston. Young boys and girls paraded their home-made bonnets in a competition organised by the Fishergate Centre, Preston, over Easter. Pictured above Rachel and Cheryl Brennan and Lisa Hawarden parade
Amateur athletes of all ages braved the wintry weather to put their best feet forward for charity. A total of 151 runners turned out for Chorley Harriers' Charity Chase at Astley Park on Easter Monday. The three-mile fun run was staged to raise money for children's hospice Derian House