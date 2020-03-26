A dozen drama-mad Preston children are to take to the stage in a production of modern folk tale Eric the Viking. And the budding actors and actresses are to work with Peter Duncan, former presenter of TV's Blue Peter and Duncan's Dares. The talented teenagers attended auditions at Preston's Guild Hall

This is how Lancashire looked in 1993

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

This week we are looking at 1993. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1993

Music lovers at a Preston school sang their way to success as part of a 12-hour fund-raiser. The music marathon at Ashton High School, Preston, was held for the seventh time this year to help raise cash to buy a minibus for physically handicapped people in the area. Pictured above is the school band in action who took part
Youngsters from a South Ribble high school fell in for a taste of the Army life when they took part in a sponsored assault course to raise cash for the elderly. Instead of lessons, teenagers from Walton-le-Dale High School, were put through their paces by instructors from the King's Division of the Army, based at Fulwood Barracks, Preston
Author Ian Strachan has seen the writing on the wall at a Kirkham school - and he's working closely with youngsters to bring out the writers in them. He is among a group of guests visiting Carr Hill High School for a week of artistic inspiration. Pictured above Carr Hill pupil Gary Bartlett interviews author Ian Strachan
Youngsters at a tiny Lancashire school are sowing the seeds for a thriving butterfly house and garden. Mayor of Wyre Coun Tom Ibison helped to make the garden at Bleasdale CE Primary School, near Garstang, a blooming success when he planted a cherry tree
