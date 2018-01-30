The Valley Singers in Longridge have been singing in harmony for 20 years

The Valley Singers are delighted to be marking two decades of a harmonious relationship, with a programme of celebratory concerts.

The Valley Singers

The 30-strong four-part harmony choir, which meets once a week at St Wilfrid’s Church, Longridge, is hosting a series of community focused events, interspersed with wedding and other social singing engagements, to showcase their success.

This year’s events kick off with a Come and Sing Workshop on May 17, from 10am until 4pm, at Christchurch, Longridge.

The workshop will be run by Sam Hudson, organist and music director at Blackburn Cathedral, with Karl Jenkins singing Choral Suite from the Armed Man: A Mass for Peace. There will be a nominal charge for the day.

To pre-book a slot visit the group’s website – www.thevalleysingers.co.uk.

The group is also planning a Grand Gala Concert on June 16. Full details are yet to be confirmed.

The concert will include a guest singer and first time performance of a special choral composition in honour of the group’s 20th year, composed by Chris Beardsley.

Members will be singing sections of Choral Suite from the Armed Man: A Mass for Peace, inviting anyone from May’s workshop who wishes to join in.

The group had already started their celebrations early, with a Gala Charity Christmas Carol Concert.

The Valley Singers, and pupils from Chipping Brabins Endowed, and St Wilfrid’s RC Junior School Choirs sang an eclectic medley of traditional and contemporary songs and carols, occasionally joined by the audience.

Chairman Sheila Conway says: “The children were fantastic - expertly guided by their teachers and The Valley Singers’ talented musical director, Chris Beardsley and versatile pianist, James Hawks.

“The concert raised £702 for local autistic children’s charity, OJs and Macmillan Cancer Support.”

With 20 years in the bag, the group is continuing to grow, as it welcomed five new members in the past year.

Siobhan Fahey, of Longridge, joined the choir in September.

The 26-year-old adds: “I was new to the area and love singing, and so I joined the choir. I felt everyone was very welcoming when I joined and I would recommend it to anyone as it is a fabulous way to socialise and have lots of fun.”

Rehearsals are a mix of learning new songs and singing old favourites, always with a tea and biscuit break and time for a chat.

Sheila adds: “We have been having fun singing and performing and fund-raising for local and national charities for 20 years.

“Some of the original members are still with the choir – living proof singing is great for health and general well-being.

“I can’t really remember why I joined the Valley Singers 18 years ago but I’m jolly glad I did and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it since.”

“We meet regularly to rehearse and have fun, led by an experienced conductor, composer, teacher and musician and accompanied by a fantastic pianist. We sing a wide range of music, including Chilcott, Mozart, Bernstein/Sondheim, McCartney, Handel and Abba - and a variety of sacred and secular Christmas music for the festive season.

“The choir is a good mix of ages and abilities – from classically trained to people who have never sung before.

“Everyone is welcome - even if someone hasn’t sung before. There is no audition.

“We are always delighted to welcome new or potential members to any of our rehearsals.”

The Valley Singers meet every Monday evening at St Wilfrid’s Church, Longridge, from 7.30pm until 9.30pm.

If anyone is interested in finding out more or wishes to join, just drop in the rehearsals.

They can also visit www.thevalleysingers.co.uk or look up TheValleySingersLongridge on Facebook.