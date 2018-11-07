The Quireboys set to rock Blackpool’s Waterloo Music Bar

Glam rock revival legends The Quireboys will rock Blackpool’s Waterloo Music Bar later this month.

The band notched up chart hits in the late 80s and 90s and were successful on the American circuit.

At one point the band was managed by Sharon Osbourne of X Factor fame but the success of grunge saw them fall apart in the early 90s.

However, band leader Spike got the boys back together in 2001 and have been touring and recording ever since.

Their Blackpool appearance on November 29, is in support of their current release, covers album White Trash Blues.

Spike said: ““We’re very proud of the work we’ve done in the studio and on stage during the last decade. And there’s more to come.

“The Quireboys is, and always has been, about having a good time and playing rock n roll you can sing and dance to.

“I’ve never compromised in that respect. Our job is to put on a show. When our fans pay their money it’s our duty to do give them the best live show money can buy – and then have a drink with them afterwards!”

The band started to build up a following, playing at Soho’s Marquee Club.

At the end of 1989, the band released the single “7 O’Clock”, which entered the Top 40 of the UK Singles Chart.

The debut album was produced by a school friend of the band’s, Andrew Witham, and entered the UK Albums Chart at No. 2. A Bit of What You Fancy drew positive reviews and was compared favourably to British rock names such as Rod Stewart and The Faces.

The album was produced by Stewart’s musical director and guitarist Jim Cregan.

In support of the debut, the Quireboys toured for the next year.

They enlisted American drummer Rudy Richman and played with a variety of bands in different settings in the United States, including LA Guns, Soundgarden,

The Cramps and Iggy Pop. After the tour, they also played some gigs in the United Kingdom; in Spike’s hometown of Newcastle where they supported The Rolling Stones at St James’ Park.

Tickets for the show are £17 in advance, £20 on the door.