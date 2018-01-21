The Masonic Charitable Foundation supports Whizz-Kidz in Lancashire

Young wheelchair users across Lancashire have been given a helping hand thanks to a cash donation by The Masonic Charitable Foundation.

The trust handed out almost £50,000 to disabled children and young people’s charity Whizz-Kidz, to help fund their team of mobility engineers, who work in communities across the region.

The grant will directly support the team of Whizz-Kidz mobility engineers, who travel and work in communities across the North West, delivering and maintaining vital mobility equipment for disabled children and young people.

Mike Heenan, treasurer of The Masonic Charitable Foundation, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to offer this grant to Whizz-Kidz, which will help to make a difference to the lives of disabled children and young people across the North West, by providing them with the support and equipment they need to reach their full potential.”

Jonathan Richards, mobility engineer for the North for Whizz-Kidz, said: “It is incredibly important that disabled children and young people have the right wheelchair to suit their needs. This invaluable support from The Masonic Charitable Foundation will now help us to reach more young wheelchair users across the North West, providing them with the equipment and the freedom and independence they need to live a full and active life.”