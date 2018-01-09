The Cribs, The Skids and Levellers coming to Preston Guild Hall

Preston Guild Hall has a number of concerts lined up over the coming months for music lovers. Among them:

There may still be a handful of tickets left for The Cribs when they play on Friday January 19.

The Cribs enlisted the services of Nirvana producer Steve Albini on their most recent record, and revealed three of the songs were originally conceived during the recording of their fifth album, ‘In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull’.

Two days later, The Skids will be performing live in concert at Live Venue as part of their 40th Anniversary tour.

The Skids formed in 1977 in their home town of Dunfermline, by Richard Jobson, Stuart Adamson, Bill Simpson & Tom Kellichan.

After releasing an independent single the band were played by John Peel, supported The Clash in concert and then were signed to Virgin Records in 1978.

Celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2018, Brighton folk-punk band Levellers are touring around the release of an acoustic album recorded at Abbey Road Studios with legendary producer John Leckie.

They are being supported on the February 3 gig by Ginger Wildheart.

Tickets are sold out but, if you’re lucky, there may always be some returns.

A change of style in the Grand Hall on February 15 sees the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra: Boléro – just the kind of music for around Valentine’s Day with romantic favourites from Tchaikovksy, Rachmaninov and, of course, Ravel.

The same night, over at The Charter Theatre, Paul Young plays. Paul came into his own with a formidably accomplished solo debut album, No Parlez released in 1983.