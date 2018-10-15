The Blackpool Jazz and Blues Weekend to return in summer

The organisers of The Blackpool Jazz and Blues Weekend have confirmed the event will return next year.

A two day free mini festival will be staged in St John’s Square July 27-28.

The event will be supported The Unity Music Arts Trust (UMAT) and Blackpool BID.

Proceeds raised from bucket collections will be split between Trinity Hospice and The Unity Music Arts Trust production costs and projects.

Spokesman Stephen Pierre said: “I am keen for the event to grow and welcome the sponsorship support from Mark Daniels from The Little Stage Company who are based in St Annes.

“Blackpool has so much potential to widen its market and achieve prosperity. Creative thinking, imagination and inspiration have transformed many towns and cities which were once not so rosy.

“Promoting cultured events in public spaces can bring communities together, drawing visitors from across the Fylde coast and beyond.

“Having a performance stage, professional sound engineers will help make this annual event a highlight in Blackpool’s calendar.”