Temporary flood barriers erected in village as Lancashire braces itself for another weekend of heavy rain

Flood barriers have been erected in a Lancashire village as more rain is expected this weekend.

Environment Agency workers installed the temporary barriers in Billington in the Ribble Valley which has already been badly hit by flooding in recent weeks.

The EA said the work was "a precaution ahead of the wet weather this weekend."

Billington, next door to Whalley, was one of the worst-hit places when Storm Ciara struck almost three weeks ago. Many residents had to abandon their homes by boat when the River Calder burst its banks and water poured through the streets.

Residents said it was a horrifying repeat of Boxing Day 2015 when the village was under water.

Lancashire County Council has delivered 1,200 filled sandbags to Billington and Whalley to help keep flood waters at bay.

And now the village has been given extra help with the temporary flood barriers along some of the worst-hit streets.