Summer childcare challenge: childcare provision for children with additional needs

The summer holidays can be a nightmare for navigating childcare, especially if children have complex needs.

Lancashire County Council has compiled a list of places for Lancashire Break Time which offer some provision for children with disabilities.

The criteria to qualify for Lancashire Break Time short breaks is to be the unpaid primary carer of a child or young person with special educational needs and/or disabilities, aged 4 to 18 years and living in Lancashire (excluding Blackburn with Darwen and Blackpool).

The child or young person will find it difficult to access universal services due to sensory issues, learning difficulties, physical mobility problems, etc. They will not be in receipt of an assessed social care outreach package; those with a higher level of need will receive services through their package of care.

Summer holiday provision 2018

Burnley

Action ASD
Primary, secondary
01282 415 455

Barnardo's
Primary, secondary
01772 629 470

Burnley Play Association
Primary, secondary
01282 416194

Holly Grove School
Primary
01282 682 278
Or 07903 978 601

Ridgewood Community High School
Secondary
01282 682 316

Chorley

Barnardo's
Primary, secondary
01772 629 470

Chorley Borough Council
Primary, secondary
01257 515 151

Fylde

Pear Tree Holiday Club
Primary, secondary
01772 683 609

STARS
Primary, secondary
01253 348 691

Hyndburn

Adventure Hyndburn
Primary
01254 387 757

Broadfield Specialist School
Secondary
01254 381 782

My Life My Choice (Big Blue Door)
Primary, secondary
01254 278 378

White Ash School
Primary
01254 235 772

Lancaster

Morecambe Road School
Primary, secondary
01524 414 384
Or 07772 081 042

Piccadilly Gardens
Secondary
01524 847685

Unique Kidz
Primary, secondary
01524 831 132

Pendle

Barnardo's
Primary, secondary
01772 629 470

Pendle Community High School
Secondary
01282 682 262

Preston

Acorns Primary School
Primary
01772 792 681

Barnardo's
Primary, secondary
01772 629 470

Caritas Care
Secondary
01772 732 313

Play Inclusion Project
Primary, secondary
01253 899 883

Sir Tom Finney Community High School
Secondary
01772 795 749

Ribble Valley

Hillside Specialist School and College
Primary, secondary
01772 782 205

Rossendale

Civic Arts Centre and Theatre
Primary, secondary
01254 398 319

Tor View
Primary, secondary
01706 214 640

South Ribble

Barnardo's
Primary, secondary
01772 629470

Moor Hey School
Primary, secondary
01772 336976

West Lancashire

Barnardo's
Primary, secondary
01772 629 470

Elm Tree Community Primary School
Primary
01695 50 924

West Lancashire Community High School
Secondary
01695 721 487

Wyre

Play Inclusion Project
Primary, secondary
01253 899 883

STARS
Primary, secondary
01253 348 691

There is a minimum charge of £1 per hour for the activities.

For information on the activities, contact the provider direct.