Story of change heads to Blackpool Grand Theatre

A new tour of award-winning family drama My Mother Said I Never Should comes to Blackpool in the autumn.

And casting for the London Classic Theatre production has been confirmed.

Carole Dance will replace the previously announced Fiz Marcus as former teacher Doris, alongside Felicity Houlbrooke, Kathryn Ritchie and Connie Walker in the tour which heads to the Grand Theatre from October 9 to 13.

The play by Charlotte Keatley is set in Manchester, Oldham and London and follows four generations of women through the social changes of the 20th Century.

A spokesman said: “In 1940, Doris, a former teacher, encourages her nine-year-old daughter, Margaret, to mind her manners and practice the piano.

“In 1969, Margaret’s relationship with her own daughter is strained, as art student Jackie experiments with her new found sexual freedom.

“When Jackie becomes pregnant at 18 and has baby Rosie, a decision is made that will affect all their lives irrevocably.

Written in 1985, it’s the most commonly performed work by a female playwright worldwide.

Call 01253 290190 to book tickets.