Stanley House Hotel and Spa looking ahead to spa and wedding awards

Stanley House Hotel and Spa is celebrating success after securing recognition for its wedding and spa services.

The Mellor-based venue has scooped a finalist place in the wedding venue category of the Lancashire Tourism Awards, while it has also been named a nominee in this year’s Great Northern Wedding Awards.

Stanley House

It has also gained a finalist place in the ‘best boutique spa’ category of the Good Spa Guide Awards 2018.

The accomplishments follow the completion of the hotel’s latest renovation project, which has transformed its largest function suite, The Barn, into a chic and sumptuous venue for weddings.

Read related stories: The best spa breaks in Lancashire and Festive sparkle for newlyweds



Wendy Hope, sales and marketing manager at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, commented: “We’re honoured to have been recognised. The substantial investment we have put into refurbishing and renovating key areas of the hotel have significantly improved our business and this has not gone unnoticed by the most important people of all – our customers.”

Stanley House will now conduct a presentation and Q&A session in front of a judging panel before the winners for the Lancashire Tourism Awards are announced at a black-tie dinner and awards ceremony in November.

Meanwhile, the public will be given the opportunity to vote in the Good Spar Awards before they are announced at the Spa Life UK Gala Dinner on Tuesday, November 13 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel.

To show your support, from October 1 you can vote for the Spa at Stanley House to win the ‘best boutique spa’ award. Voting closes October 31. Visit http://www.goodspaguide.co.uk/awards/2018-awards

