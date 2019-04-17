Stanley House Hotel and Spa in Mellor wins big at Great Northern Wedding Awards and Ribble Valley Stars in Tourism Awards

Stanley House Hotel and Spa is celebrating double success after bringing home two prestigious awards.

The Mellor-based hotel was named Best Wedding Venue – Hotel and Spa at the Great Northern Wedding Awards, and was a finalist in the reader-nominated process in the Best Wedding Venue – Country House category.

Philip Wharton, general manager at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, said: “It’s fantastic to see our family’s passion and commitment to continually investing in our wedding offering recognised by the industry too. The win reaffirms that Stanley House truly is a wedding destination of choice in the north.”

Senior receptionist Rhianna Feeney was also bestowed the individual excellence accolade at the Ribble Valley Stars in Tourism Awards, just months after she was promoted.

It is the third year running that Stanley House has stormed to success at the event, after the hotel’s reservations team won team of the year, as well as scooping three accolades at the 2017 event.

Philip added: “Rhianna has a natural ability to delight guests and since joining our team in 2016, has consistently gone above and beyond, so we’re thrilled her hard work and determination has been recognised in this way.”

Stanley House’s sales and marketing manager Wendy Hope was also a key contributor to this year’s Red Rose Awards – judging the ‘employer of the year’ category – while the hotel was also the Red Rose Awards launch partner.