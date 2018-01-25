St George's Shopping Centre in Preston raises thousands for Galloway's Society for the Blind

Shoppers at St George’s Shopping Centre have raised £13,000 for sight loss charity, Galloway’s Society for the Blind, over the past 12 months.

The centre joined forces with Galloway’s for its annual Christmas campaign, with its free grotto and gift wrapping service.

Galloway's is raising funds for a minibus

The festive season saw a total of 1,831 children from Preston families visit Santa in his grotto at St George’s, bolstering charity funds by £10,019.

Volunteers from Galloway’s could also be seen collecting in the centre year-round to help rack-up the additional funds.

Emma Russ, senior fund-raiser at Galloway’s, based in Penwortham, said: “The amount of money raised through St George’s last year is absolutely incredible. As an organisation, we have to find £1m to continue offering a variety of services to local people living with sight loss to ensure nobody has to face sight loss alone.

“It’s only through phenomenal support like that offered from St George’s, that we’re able to achieve this.

“I had the pleasure of working with some of our volunteers in the grotto and on the gift wrapping service and the generosity of some shoppers can be overwhelming. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank both our selfless volunteers for their time, efforts and support, but also local shoppers for taking the time to visit our grotto and have their presents wrapped on our gift wrapping station.”

Andrew Stringer, general manager at St George’s, added: “Galloway’s is always well supported at Christmas and this festive season was no exception. Shoppers well and truly dug deep and showed their support with £10,000 of donations.

“The charity is instrumental in supporting those who live with sight loss across Preston. We look forward to another year working with Galloway’s in 2018.”

The Post has launched a campaign - Gallowheels - in conjunction with Galloway’s to raise £50,000 for a new minibus.

To make a donation visit http://www.galloways.org.uk/gallowheels; call: 01772 744148 Text: GALL25 £amount, £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10, to 70070 or send a cheque payable to Galloway’s to: Galloway’s Society for the Blind, Howick House, Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham, PR1 0LS.

Are you holding any fund-raising events to support Galloway’s? Let us know by emailing natalie.walker1@jpress.co.uk