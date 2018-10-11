St Catherine’s Hospice’s Light up a Life event is set to expand this year

One of St Catherine’s Hospice’s most poignant and meaningful events is being held over two nights this year, in the hope even more members of the community can be part of the special occasion.

Light Up A Life offers people a way to honour their loved ones over the festive season by dedicating a light in the beautiful grounds of St Catherine’s Park to their memory, with proceeds raised from these special tributes helping to support the important work of the charity.

Margaret with husband Kevin and family in 2012 with the Olympic torch

People are invited to come together for the lights switch-on ceremony on Monday, November 26, or Tuesday, November 27, in the hospice grounds in Lostock Hall.

Hospice volunteer Margaret Young, who is making a special Light Up A Life dedication in memory of her husband Kevin, said: “It’s a nice way to stay connected with St Catherine’s and give something back to the hospice which was so good to me and my family. Kevin spent three weeks in the hospice in 2012 and I’m so thankful for that time I had with him, along with our two daughters, family and friends. I also do Light Up A Life in memory of my mum – she didn’t experience the care of St Catherine’s but I think it’s good that you can make a dedication for any of your loved ones, even if they haven’t been to the hospice.”

Margaret, of Whittle-le-Woods, added: “It is emotional on the Light Up A Life dedication evening, and although I made the tribute in Kevin’s name, I didn’t feel ready to attend for a few years. For the past two years I have attended the evening, which is a special, meaningful and emotional occasion.

“It’s also really special when the ‘thank you’ card comes through your door.”

The lights shine in St Catherine’s Park throughout December and into the new year, and the names are entered into a remembrance book.

The dedication ceremony, including the lights switch-on, begins at 6.30pm on the nights of November 26 and 27.

To make a St Catherine’s Hospice Light Up A Life dedication, visit www.stcatherines.co.uk or call 01772 629171.