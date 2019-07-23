Spade Mill Reservoirs warning: United Utilities tells Longridge parents not to let children swim

United Utilities has warned parents that the Spade Mill Reservoirs near Longridge is "no place for children to play".

In a Tweet this afternoon, the utility company said they had been informed that small children had been seen playing near the reservoirs on Blackburn Road and Lower Road.

"We know it's hot outside," the Tweet said, "but we want to remind you that this is no place for children to play."

READ MORE >>> National Crime Agency launches criminal investigation into Lancaster University cyber attack

Why are reservoirs so dangerous?

- The water in reservoirs remains cold all year round, which can cause shock.

A satellite image of the two Spade Mill reservoirs.

- High steep banks make it difficult to get out once you are in the water.

- There is hidden machinery under the surface.

- There are no lifeguards stationed at reservoirs.