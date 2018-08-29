South Ribble Tory quits a top job in mum’s council team

A leading Tory has resigned from a key role at a council run by his mum.

Coun Michael Green has stepped down from the cabinet at South Ribble where his mother Mary is leader.

Coun Green (inset), who is also a cabinet member on Lancashire County Council, says a heavy workload at County Hall has made it increasingly difficult for him to do both jobs at the same time.

“I have an important portfolio at LCC, with responsibility for economic development, environment and planning,” he told the Post. “This role is becoming busier, so I will be working hard on many projects which will be very important for our local residents.”

Coun Green’s departure from the top table at South Ribble after just 15 weeks was described as “a huge loss” by the council’s deputy leader Coun Caroline Moon, who joined the cabinet at the same time as him in mid-May.

“I know Michael has a big workload and he did say at a recent group meeting he was considering whether he was going to carry on in the cabinet,” she said. “Michael has to do what’s right for him and I fully understand.”

Coun Green was part of a new “younger” top team put together by new leader Coun Mary Green when she took charge in May. His role as cabinet member for corporate support and community engagement is expected to be shared out amongst the remaining portfolio holders.

Coun Green says the cabinet will have his total support from the backbenches as he continues to represent the residents of Moss Side and Midge Hall.

“It has been a pleasure to serve again as a cabinet member, especially working with our new leader and cabinet, who are determined to continue to take the council forwards and to deliver ever more effective and efficient services for our residents,” he said.

The cabinet now has just six members, including the leader.