SNOW WARNING: Preston's hour-by-hour snow forecast for Sunday

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Preston on Sunday as sub-zero temperatures continue to sweep across the north west.

The warning, issued by the Met Office means that road, rail and air travel could face severe delays, with the potential for vehicles to become stranded or public transport to be cancelled.

Rural communities with limited access routes could also become cut off.

Temperatures are set to stay between 1°C and -3°C.

Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Preston, via the Met Office:

9am: Light snow

Met Office warning.

10am: Cloudy

11am: Overcast

Midday: Overcast

1pm: Cloudy

2pm: Overcast

3pm: Cloudy

4pm: Cloudy