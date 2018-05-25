Seventeen foot super screen ready for summer of football

A sky high 17-foot screen – costing £20,000 – has been set up at a city centre pub to cheer on England in this summer’s World Cup.

The Bull & Royal in Church Street has invested in the new piece of kit ahead of the international competition as it looks to expand and better the viewing experience for its customers.

The screen cost a staggering 20,000.

Owner of the pub, Peter Clark, said: “It looks absolutely fab. It’s without a shadow of a doubt the biggest one in town. The guy who fitted it told me it is the biggest one in both size and quality outside of London.”

Peter manages 28 pubs throughout the north west under his Preston-based family company Inns & Leisure, founded in 1969 by dad Dave Clark and uncle Colin Clark.

“This is a big step for us. It’s quite new technology and has come over from China,” Peter explained.

The screen is made up of hundreds of five inch by five inch screens, something Dave thinks looks “fantastic” when put together.

“It’s been in for two weeks now to make sure it’s all working properly,” Peter added, who is using the Champions League Final tonight to continue testing the kit.

“The screen is linked up to the DJ sound system to get a real sense of the atmosphere.”

And once the World Cup is over the fun will continue.

Peter said: “It will be a permanent fixture for the next Premier League season and beyond that.

The larger than life screen is set up in the pub’s Saturday night DJ room – something that clashes with certain games including Germany vs Sweden.

“The DJ will just have to wait,” joked Peter. “The screen put us back £20,000 so I’ll need to sell a few pints to get that back!”